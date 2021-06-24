Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $281,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,553,000 after acquiring an additional 786,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $378.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.92.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.