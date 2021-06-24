Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Down 28.5% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $867.55 million and approximately $61.70 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00203254 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.45 or 0.00631493 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,704,997,364 coins and its circulating supply is 11,413,530,211 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

