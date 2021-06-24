Zilla Trading Down 5.8% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $252,203.13 and approximately $4,419.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.05 or 0.00601582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.