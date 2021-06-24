ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.54 million and $27.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00033266 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00194519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00035867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006259 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

