Zeepin (ZPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42,286.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 40.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $439,734.69 and approximately $42,286.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00102877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00166753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,931.85 or 0.99925277 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

