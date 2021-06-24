Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to “Buy”

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Aegis started coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 46.41% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

