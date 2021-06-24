Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to “Hold”

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of PAM stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.55. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 862.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 180,831 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

