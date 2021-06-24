Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to “Hold”

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.46. MamaMancini’s has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 70.67%. Equities analysts expect that MamaMancini’s will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MamaMancini’s (MMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.