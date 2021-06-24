Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) to Hold

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

BRP opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter worth $27,808,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 711,004 shares during the period. Guardian Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 658,208 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,411.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 483,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

