Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to “Strong-Buy”

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Baker Hughes expects substantial growth from a series of profitable international liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts. With the growing demand for clean energy, several countries are significantly investing in LNG terminals. Hence, the company is planning to capitalize on contracts for creating equipment that are used in LNG terminals. Moreover, its Turbomachinery services and increased cost productivity are boosting its bottom line. Also, it has a strong balance sheet and is well-positioned to convert all orders and backlogs to cash flows, making it the most profitable bet in the oilfield service space. Notably, the company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio of 0.30 signifies low debt exposure. Also, the oilfield service player’s cash balance can repay more than half of its long-term debt of $6,733 million, which is quite encouraging.”

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.