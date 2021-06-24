Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) to Hold

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $626.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.39.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,173,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the period. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 854,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 163,720 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 167,162 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 52.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 180,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

