Zacks Investment Research Lowers Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

CANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $2.20 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 62,197 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

