Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Hold

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of AIN opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

