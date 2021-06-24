Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Vonage also posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vonage stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -115.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.78. Vonage has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.