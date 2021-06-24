Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $13.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 321,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 191,313 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.58. 36,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,554. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

