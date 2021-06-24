Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07.

A number of analysts have commented on ONCY shares. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

ONCY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,369. The stock has a market cap of $161.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.76. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

