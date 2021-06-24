Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.27 billion and the highest is $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.79. 35,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.25. The firm has a market cap of $373.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

