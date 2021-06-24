Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,665. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at $691,788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,511,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181,917 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $186,526,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,863,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,837 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.