Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.84. 11,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,598,802 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

