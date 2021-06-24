Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 134,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,470. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $43.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

