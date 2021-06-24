Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.06 Million

Brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will announce $481.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $471.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $491.04 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $323.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

