Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.52). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,826. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

