Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

CDR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.36 million, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

