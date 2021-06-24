Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post $25.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.85 million to $26.70 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $108.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.08 million to $112.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.57 million, with estimates ranging from $129.54 million to $136.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE ASPN traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $25.06. 158,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $710.45 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.41. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $11,328,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $7,221,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.