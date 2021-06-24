Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

ARDX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $84,413 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 20.7% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 360,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 209,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 1,935,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,574. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

