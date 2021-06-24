Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

ADI opened at $163.63 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

