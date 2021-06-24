Zacks: Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.35 billion and the lowest is $4.23 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

WESCO International stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.51. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

