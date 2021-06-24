Zacks: Analysts Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce sales of $287.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.45 million to $292.00 million. Verso reported sales of $268.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%.

VRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Verso stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 129,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -10.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Verso in the first quarter worth $186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verso by 571.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Verso in the first quarter worth $695,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Verso in the first quarter worth $589,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Verso by 69.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

