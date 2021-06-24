Zacks: Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.55. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

