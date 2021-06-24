Zacks: Analysts Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Insperity reported sales of $993.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NSP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.51. 199,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,308 shares of company stock worth $4,405,241. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

