Zacks: Analysts Expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. IAMGOLD reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

IAG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 3,465,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,263. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 151,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 94.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 342,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 166,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

