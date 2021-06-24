Zacks: Analysts Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. Core-Mark posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth $30,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at $16,780,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,930 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 148,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

