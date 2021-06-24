Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $72.65 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

