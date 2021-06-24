Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Announce $2.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the lowest is $2.00. The Travelers Companies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $261,919,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $148.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

