Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report sales of $547.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $443.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFIX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,652 shares of company stock worth $27,993,714 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFIX stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,671. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 2.02. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

