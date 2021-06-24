Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.00. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.28.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.