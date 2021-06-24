Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.47 EPS

Brokerages expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to announce ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.35). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

Several analysts recently commented on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,046. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

