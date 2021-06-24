Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post sales of $11.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.48 billion and the highest is $11.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $41.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.86 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $102.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,814. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 355,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

