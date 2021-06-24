Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post sales of $101.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.14 million to $103.35 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $100.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $432.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.57 million to $445.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $444.44 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $475.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $13.75. 35,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,880. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.95. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.