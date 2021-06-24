Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.41. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.35. Chuy’s has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $763.86 million, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

