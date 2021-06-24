Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.37). Carpenter Technology reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 237,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $40.06 on Monday. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

