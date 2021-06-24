Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post $1.03 EPS

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.20. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.84. 4,310,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,961. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

