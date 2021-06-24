Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from continued focus on off-premise channels, strategic investments in digital technology and refranchising efforts. At the end of first-quarter 2021, the company had more than 39,000 restaurants offering delivery globally, up 16% year over year. Moreover, it has implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance guest experience. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. The company is witnessing dismal traffic due to social distancing protocols. This along with a rise in operating costs as well as high debt levels, remain concerns.”

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.72.

NYSE:YUM opened at $116.94 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.