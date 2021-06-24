YIELD App One Day Volume Reaches $561,399.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. YIELD App has a total market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $561,399.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00605344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00039845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00077907 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 108,750,074 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

