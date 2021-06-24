Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON AUY opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.15) on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

