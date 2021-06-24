Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Down 6.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.49 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 2,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 296,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,274,268.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $144,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

