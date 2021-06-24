XIO (XIO) 1-Day Volume Tops $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One XIO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 125% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

