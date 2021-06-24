XinFin Network (XDC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.16 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $714.64 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00878446 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,675,605,907 coins and its circulating supply is 12,275,605,907 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

