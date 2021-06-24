Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Increased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,660 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Xilinx worth $29,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.10. 11,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,734. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

