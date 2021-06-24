Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 11.74% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $17,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

FXB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.41. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $137.13.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

